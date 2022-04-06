Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChromaDex by 38.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 115,990.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,092. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

