Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to report $4.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $3.80 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $95,128. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

