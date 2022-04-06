Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. 409,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,157. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.