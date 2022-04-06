Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

