Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 1,524,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.47. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

