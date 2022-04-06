Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,598 shares of company stock valued at $788,600. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.