Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.96. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.45. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,868. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

