Zacks: Analysts Expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of KDNY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.05. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,630 shares of company stock worth $124,761. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

