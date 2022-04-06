Zacks: Analysts Expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to report $330.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

