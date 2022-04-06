Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will post $472.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.36 million to $496.20 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

AAN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 348,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,677. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $646.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

