Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $299.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.28 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $234.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

