Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Biodesix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

