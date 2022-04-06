Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.52 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132 in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

