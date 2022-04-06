Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will announce $110.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $111.90 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $470.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.50 million to $472.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $508.18 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $517.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,012. Clarus has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

