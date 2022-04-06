Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
