Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.