Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 59,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,533. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.