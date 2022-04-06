Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will report $400.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.46 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VICI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 73,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,236,153. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

