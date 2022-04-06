Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report $195.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $143.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 1,160,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

