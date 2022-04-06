Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

