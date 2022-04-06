Zacks: Brokerages Expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $10.50 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $58.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $73.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.20 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $131.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.51% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLP shares. Barclays started coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RVLP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.