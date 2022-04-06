Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Sell

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $452.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

