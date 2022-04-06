Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 817,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

