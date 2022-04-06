Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

