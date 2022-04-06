Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GNTY. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $423.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

