Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

