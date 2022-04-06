Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Hold

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $57.85 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

