Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) to Hold

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

WFG stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 262,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,065. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

