Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
AURA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
