Zacks Investment Research Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise histroy. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s continued efforts to develop proprietary software, low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely keep supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting Interactive Brokers' profits. Despite the rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might hamper the top line.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

IBKR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,300,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,473 shares of company stock worth $45,928,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

