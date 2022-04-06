Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

