Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Hold

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
