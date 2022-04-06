Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Buy

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NBHC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NBHC opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

