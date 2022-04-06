Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to “Buy”

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

