Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to “Hold”

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined in the past year.”

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after buying an additional 2,522,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $70,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2,645.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,448 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.