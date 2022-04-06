Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 406,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

