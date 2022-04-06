Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Buy

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after buying an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Community Banks by 2,824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

