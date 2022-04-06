Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Hold

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xylem is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29%. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue impacting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,287. Xylem has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,124,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

