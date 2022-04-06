Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
