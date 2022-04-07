-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,478. The stock has a market cap of $644.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.