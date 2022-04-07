$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 270,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,074. The firm has a market cap of $318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

