-$0.14 EPS Expected for Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Precigen posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of PGEN opened at $2.37 on Monday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

