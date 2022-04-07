$0.84 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $111.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

