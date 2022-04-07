$0.88 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.81. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

