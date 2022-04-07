-$0.98 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.09). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:ATRA remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,135. The stock has a market cap of $821.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.82. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

