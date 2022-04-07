$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,149. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.