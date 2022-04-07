$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

