10,667 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

