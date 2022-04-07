1,259,431 Shares in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 2.63% of Virgin Orbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
VORB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,498. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VORB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
