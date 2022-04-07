1,259,431 Shares in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 2.63% of Virgin Orbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VORB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,498. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VORB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.