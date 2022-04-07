$134.73 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.84 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year sales of $545.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

