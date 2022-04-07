$134.73 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will report sales of $134.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.84 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full year sales of $545.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.