139,585 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $526,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,750. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.